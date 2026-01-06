Movie News

Sadie Sink learned about her Spider-Man: Brand New Day role the same way we did

By
Posted 43 minutes ago
Sadie Sink, Spider-Man: Brand New DaySadie Sink, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sadie Sink is set to star alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but Marvel is still keeping her character firmly under wraps. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sink opened up a bit about her mysterious role — and revealed that she found out she’d be joining the film the same way the rest of us did… by stumbling across online rumours.

How Sadie Sink Found Out She Was in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

I found out through online theories,” Sink explained. “Before I got cast in Spider-Man, there was speculation online that said, ‘Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man,’ I was like, ‘I am?’ Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it! So yeah, those theories, there’s sometimes some truth to it!

Sink wouldn’t reveal any details about the identity of her character, but it’s clear she’s more than ready for the secret to finally come out. “It’s torture! There’s so much speculation,” she said. “I feel like there’s a new character every week. I tell people, like the people I know.

There seems to be no end to the characters Sink could be playing, with Jean Grey, Mayday Parker, Gwen Stacy, Madelyne Pryor, and more being brought up as possible contenders throughout the year. There have been rumblings that Sink will return for Avengers: Secret Wars, which could mean that her character is even more important than we realized.

What We Know About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) directed the sequel from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Holland has naturally returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Jon Bernthal joins him as Frank Castle/Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone. Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman appear in unspecified roles.

Production on Brand New Day wrapped last month, with the film set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
