Spider-Man: Brand New Day web-swings to the finish line as production wraps

According to filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretin, another Spider-Man movie is in the books! Cretton announced on Instagram on Friday that production for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a wrap! Cretton’s post serves as a thank you to those who stuck by him during the film’s production, saying they’re “the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of.”

Cretton Thanks His Cast and Crew for Their Hard Work

Cretton shouted out Tom Holland in his post, thanking the actor for his “kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship.” He also gave a tip of the hat to the rest of the cast and crew, stating, “I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen.”

“To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day,” he said. “To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting.”

Who Else Stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Holland has naturally returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Jon Bernthal joins him as Frank Castle/Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone. Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Tramell Tillman appear in unspecified roles.

Earlier in the production process for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland suffered a mishap while performing a stunt for the film. Holland reportedly walked away with a mild concussion, temporarily suspending production to give Holland time to recover.

The Mystery of Sadie Sink’s Character Remains

Are you excited about Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Will it match the heights of Spider-Man: No Way Home? Who is Sadie Sink playing in the new Spider-Man film? Mayday Parker, Gwen Stacy, Madelyne Pryor, Jean Grey? Behind-the-scenes images include shots of Sink’s character wearing Punisher armor, although we’re unsure what that’s about. If you have any educated guesses, please share them in the comments section below.