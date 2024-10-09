Sandra Bullock doesn’t think Hollywood is brave enough to make a Speed 3 as she and Keanu Reeves reunite at a special anniversary screening

Earlier this summer, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock would reunite for an interview on the 50 MPH podcast, where they were asked the inevitable question of whether there will be a Speed 3. Reeves would show his confidence that he and Bullock could do it when he said, “I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.” Bullock noted that their chemistry is too good to let go to waste, “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?” Reeves added, “It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn’t done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close.“

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bullock and Reeves would reunite again with their Speed director, Jan de Bont, for a special 30th anniversary screening of their film about a bus that couldn’t slow down. All three would partake in a Q&A session at the screening, where de Bullock addressed the topic of a new sequel. Bullock would turn her attention to Jan de Bont in answering the question, “He’s the man who put the energy and the idea together, knew what the audience wanted and demanded it from everyone and everyone stepped up to play it. So what would that movie be that would make Jan’s brain and brilliance happy? It would require a lot from everybody. I don’t know if we’re in an industry anymore that’s willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do it. Maybe I could be wrong. … If he can’t make [what’s in his brain] for the audience, then he’s failed it felt like. I don’t know what we could do that would be good enough for the audience.”