Scarlett Johansson & Miles Teller join Adam Driver in James Gray’s Paper Tiger

According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined the cast of Paper Tiger, the upcoming drama from Ad Astra director James Gray. They’ll star alongside Adam Driver, who was previously announced. Johansson and Teller are stepping in as late additions, replacing Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Paper Tiger is described as a “ tense and gritty story revolving around two brothers who pursue the American Dream—only to become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through an ever-more dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family brutally terrorized by the Russian ‘Mafiya.’ Their bond begins to fray, and betrayal—once utterly unthinkable—now becomes all too possible. “

Gray is writing and directing the project, with production expected to kick off next month in New Jersey.

Johannson has many upcoming projects, including her feature directorial debut, Eleanor the Great. The film stars June Squibb as a 90-year-old Floridian woman who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old student in New York City. The film will debut at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. She will next be seen among the ensemble cast of Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, which will debut at Cannes on May 18th before hitting theaters on May 30th.

Of course, Johannson’s biggest project of the year is Jurassic World Rebirth. She stars as Zora Bennett, a “ skilled covert operations expert who is contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades. ” The film will hit theaters on July 2nd.

As for Teller, he was recently seen starring alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in The Gorge. His next project will find him starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen in Eternity, a romantic comedy from A24 where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with in the afterlife. That one doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected to drop later this year.