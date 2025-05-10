Movie News

Scarlett Johansson & Miles Teller join Adam Driver in James Gray’s Paper Tiger

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller, James Gray, Paper TigerScarlett Johansson, Miles Teller, James Gray, Paper Tiger

According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined the cast of Paper Tiger, the upcoming drama from Ad Astra director James Gray. They’ll star alongside Adam Driver, who was previously announced. Johansson and Teller are stepping in as late additions, replacing Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Paper Tiger is described as a “tense and gritty story revolving around two brothers who pursue the American Dream—only to become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through an ever-more dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family brutally terrorized by the Russian ‘Mafiya.’ Their bond begins to fray, and betrayal—once utterly unthinkable—now becomes all too possible.

Gray is writing and directing the project, with production expected to kick off next month in New Jersey.

Related
A new behind-the-scenes look at Jurassic World Rebirth takes us into the heart of another dinosaur adventure

Johannson has many upcoming projects, including her feature directorial debut, Eleanor the Great. The film stars June Squibb as a 90-year-old Floridian woman who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old student in New York City. The film will debut at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. She will next be seen among the ensemble cast of Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, which will debut at Cannes on May 18th before hitting theaters on May 30th.

Of course, Johannson’s biggest project of the year is Jurassic World Rebirth. She stars as Zora Bennett, a “skilled covert operations expert who is contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.” The film will hit theaters on July 2nd.

As for Teller, he was recently seen starring alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in The Gorge. His next project will find him starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen in Eternity, a romantic comedy from A24 where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with in the afterlife. That one doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected to drop later this year.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,800 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Scarlett Johansson News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

scorsese sopranos

Pop Culture

David Chase says that Martin Scorsese hates The Sopranos

Posted 14 hours ago
Cited as one of the true game-changers in television history and maybe the greatest show in the history of the medium, it’s hard to find someone who straight-up hates The Sopranos. But there is one prestige name that wouldn’t have...
Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 1 week ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.