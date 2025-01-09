The School of Rock cast reunites for the wedding of two of the former castmates

Jack Black’s 2003 comedy brought together a talented group of child actors who bonded as a rock band, but for two of them, it would grow into something more.

2003’s School of Rock compiled a great group of child actors as they not only were able to go toe-to-toe with Jack Black in their comedic performances, but they also really came together as a band for the film. The bond that the cast made was evident as the audience could also feel their synergy. However, for two particular castmates, their bond would blossom into true love. Two of the movie’s child stars, Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, would recently step on stage again, this time in holy matrimony.

Hale played Marta in School of Rock, who was one of the backup singers, while Massagli played Frankie, who became more of a crew member for the band. The two grew up to tie the knot and Entertainment Weekly reports on another cast member — Rivkah Reyes, who portrayed the bassist Katie — documenting parts of the wedding on a TikTok video. The video showcased a mini-reunion with other School of Rock graduates, including Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen and Cole Hawkins. The video, which can be seen below, was posted with the caption, “Celebrating the marriage of CAITLIN & ANGELO with my forever fam #schoolofrock #wedding.”

Additionally, Caitlin Hale posted a slideshow of official photos taken for the wedding on her Instagram. Her post was captioned, “Special thank you to everyone who contributed to an unforgettable day!” Then, she proceeded to give credit to all who contributed to their event. She would also share a group picture that the Dewey Finn alumni gathered for, which would include all the people in the TikTok video.

The movie’s director, Richard Linklater, has said that he would be interested in doing a sequel, but it would have to be just right. He explained, “It has been a long time. There was talk of it years ago but I’d love to work with Jack [Black] again. But there’s got to be a reason. There’s got to be something.” He would cite his Before movies with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy for reference, “Don’t do it unless there’s an idea, the reason we did two Befores is there was a good idea screaming out, there’s something to express about this.”