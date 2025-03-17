Scott Foley on his Scream 7 return: “I’m not sure how it’s going to work.”

Scream 7 started filming at the start of January, and we’ve seen some surprising reports about the slasher sequel as it has made its way through production – with the most surprising and strange news being that Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who played Ghostface killers who were killed off in Scream (1996) and Scream 3, respectively, and David Arquette, whose beloved character Dewey lost his life in Scream (2022), are all in the cast. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Foley admitted that, like many Scream fans, he isn’t sure how his return actually works.

Foley said, with thanks to Deadline for the transcription, “ I don’t know how it works out. Spoiler alert! 25 years ago I was the killer in Scream 3 and he was brutally taken to town and killed. And now I’m back in Scream 7 and I’m not sure how it’s going to work. ” He went on to say, “ It’s so much fun and I got to see Neve [Campbell] again and David Arquette again. And Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first one and put me in… I was in Dawson’s Creek, which was the first TV show he did years ago — he’s directing this one. And we had so much fun being on set. It was just great being around people you love and know. “

Spyglass and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Neve Campbell is joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, Ethan Embry (The Devil’s Candy), Michelle Randolph (Landman), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale). Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin from Scream (2022) and Scream VI. And, as mentioned, there are multiple deceased characters in the cast as well.

