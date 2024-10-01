Lawsuits aimed at Sean “Diddy” Combs increases by 120 accusers as the mogul faces accusations of sex-related crimes, and more

The case against Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to astonish as lawsuits from 120 accusers intend to bring claims against the music industry mogul related to sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more. Today, Tony Buzbee, a lawyer for the accusers, said he represents 120 men and women who accuse Combs of sex-related crimes dating back to 1991. Several of those raising complaints about Combs were underage at the time they say the alleged incidents took place. Among the complaints, some say they were drugged and raped while in Combs’ company.

The situation worsens for Combs and his associates as more complaints emerge. Buzbee revealed that companies and associates aware of or profited from ignoring Combs’ alleged actions will come to light in the litigation. It’s been suspected that Combs did not act alone in the crimes he’s accused of, and soon, the public could learn dark truths about people who traveled in Combs’ inner circle. Among those expected to be named are Bad Boy Entertainment and its president, Harve Pierre, Universal Music Group, and Epic Records.

Combs is already facing 20 years in jail if found guilty of the crimes brought to authorities in mid-September. After Diddy’s lawyers proposed a bail of $50 million for the rapper’s release, the request was denied. With 120 new accusers telling their stories, the “All About the Benjamins” rapper could face even more jail time.

The lawyers said the accusers, equally split between men and women, are located in 25 states, with the majority residing in California, New York, Georgia, and Florida. “Some of this behavior occurred at well-known venues,” and at the “private residences of people we all know,” Buzbee added.

Disgustingly, the age of some victims is a growing concern, as the youngest accuser was nine years old, while another was 14 when they say the crimes occurred. According to Buzbee, 25 of the 120 accusers say they were minors when in Combs’ circle. Buzbee adds that the lawsuits range from claims of sexual assault to facilitated sex with a controlled substance, false imprisonment, compelling prostitution, dissemination of pornographic materials, and sexual abuse of minors.

Federal authorities arrested Combs at a New York City hotel after he was formally charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. On Monday, September 16, Attorney Damian Williams unsealed the indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs, which read:

“For decades, SEAN COMBS, a/k/a “Puff Daddy,” a/k/a “P. Diddy,” a/k/a “Diddy,” a/k/a “PD,” a/k/a “Love,” the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” reads the unsealed indictment.

“To do so, COMBS relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled–creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice,” the filing from the U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’ office adds.

Sean Combs has entered a “Not Guilty” plea regarding the charges against him and has called the raid on his property a “witch hunt.”