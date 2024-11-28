Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail for third time in sex trafficking case

Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail for the third time in his sex trafficking case, meaning he will likely remain in jail until his trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail for the third time, meaning he will likely not be released from New York City’s Metropolitan Detention Center before his trial next year.

The music mogul is facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. “ Defendant Sean Combs renewed his motion for bail on November 8, 2024. The Court held a hearing on November 22, 2024, and the parties filed supplemental letters on November 25 and 26, 2024, ” wrote Judge Arun Subramanian in a ruling. “ For the following reasons, Combs’s motion is DENIED… The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community. “

The report also claims there is “ evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering, ” as Combs allegedly “ violated Bureau of Prisons regulations during his pretrial detention to obscure his communications with third parties. ” Combs was said to have paid other inmates to use their Phone Access Code numbers in order to make calls to people who weren’t on his approved contact list.

Combs is facing accusations of sex-related crimes from at least 120 men and women dating back to 1991, some of whom were underage at the time, with the youngest accuser said to be just nine years old when the assault took place.

“ For decades, SEAN COMBS, a/k/a “Puff Daddy,” a/k/a “P. Diddy,” a/k/a “Diddy,” a/k/a “PD,” a/k/a “Love,” the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct, ” read the initial indictment from the office of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “ To do so, COMBS relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled–creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. “

Diddy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charges, but if convicted, he faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison. The trial date is set for May 5, 2025.