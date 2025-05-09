Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall will take part in one of America’s biggest sieges in Justin Kurzel’s Burning Rainbow Farm

As Thunderbolts* aims to take the box office for the second week, Sebastian Stan has been announced to star in Justin Kurzel’s newest film, Burning Rainbow Farm. Kurzel’s last two projects — The Order and The Narrow Road to the Deep North — are currently available to watch on Hulu and Prime Video. The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans. The show is an intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times.

According to Deadline, Stan will be starring in his next project with Leo Woodall from The White Lotus. Burning Rainbow Farm is an adaptation of the book by Dean Kuipers and has been written by Holding the Man scribe Tommy Murphy. Per Deadline, “Burning Rainbow Farm tells the true story of Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm, a couple in rural Michigan who build a peaceful, pot-friendly utopia called Rainbow Farm. When the two run afoul of local authorities and their young son is taken from them, a standoff ensues leading to one of the largest and most dramatic sieges America has ever seen.”

Kurzel stated, “Burning Rainbow is a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us.’ I’m excited to create this lovable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo, their union will be one to remember.” Burning Rainbow Farm will be produced by Kurzel, as well as Nicole O’Donohue and Alexandra Taussig for Thirdborn, along with Adam Shulman of Anonymous Content, Alix Madigan of Mad Dog Films, and Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel of Votiv.