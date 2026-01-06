Sebastian Stan is in talks to star opposite Robert Pattinson and Scarlett Johansson in The Batman Part II

Matt Reeves’s sequel to The Batman is adding another MCU alum to its cast as word about Sebastian Stan joining the production begins to circulate. According to Deadline, Stan is in talks to star opposite Robert Pattinson and recently added Marvel star Scarlett Johansson for The Batman Part II.

What We Know About The Batman: Part II

Details on the sequel are sparse, but Reeves has previously teased that the villain has “never really been done in a movie before.” Robert Pattinson will once again suit up as Batman, and it’s expected that Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell will also return as Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and the Penguin, respectively. There have also been rumblings that Tobias Menzies is circling a role in the film.

It was also recently announced that Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter) would be serving as the DP on the sequel, replacing Greig Fraser, who shot the first movie.

Farrell has read the script for the sequel and was very moved. “I read the script, and it’s just brilliant,” he said. “My perspective is that it’s a work of contemporary genre brilliance. It really is. Matt toils so hard, and he puts himself under such pressure. And he realizes what this character and this world mean to so many people, and he knows it’s been around for decades; he’s the man for the job. He really is. He’s a brilliant filmmaker. The thing about Matt, as well, is that, as commercially minded as he is, he’s also so intellectually rigorous.”

He continued, “This film, like the first one, works on multiple levels, both as pure entertainment and as an investigation into the psychology of the characters of Bruce Wayne and Batman. It’s really, really moving. I found myself very emotionally moved while I was reading it.”

Who are Johansson and Stan playing in The Batman Part II?

Rumors about who Johansson could play are already circulating, with some fans speculating that she will assume the role of Gilda Dent, Harvey Dent’s wife, and eventually, the villain known as the holiday-themed serial killer Holiday. While Holiday would be a new addition to Batman’s live-action canon, I hope that Johansson will play a live-action version of Andrea Beaumont, also known as Phantasm. As for who Sebastian Stan would play? I’ve not the foggiest. Perhaps once we know Johansson’s identity, it will be easier to determine who Stan is playing. If you have any guesses, feel free to leave them in the comments section below.