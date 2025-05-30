Shadow Force: Exclusive clip goes behind the scenes with Joe Carnahan and the cast

Director Joe Carnahan’s action thriller Shadow Force is now available on digital from Lionsgate – and to mark the occasion, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from a featurette that goes behind-the-scenes with Carnahan and the cast, which includes Omar Sy (Lupin), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (How High). You can watch the clip in the embed above, then check out the digital release of Shadow Force at THIS LINK.

Scripted by Carnahan and Leon Chills, the film has the following synopsis: Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Stephen “Dr.” Love produced Shadow Force through Made with Love Media. Washington and Pilar Savone produced through Washington’s Simpson Street label and Sterling K. Brown did the same through his Indian Meadows Productions. Kathy Atkinson, Danielle Reardon, and Jennifer Wiley-Stockton serve as executive producers. Lionsgate presents the film in association with Media Capital Technologies, and it’s a Made with Love / Simpson Street / Indian Meadows production.

I have been a fan of Joe Carnahan ever since he made his feature directorial debut with Blood, Guts, Bullets and Octane and followed that up with Narc, a film that landed him a job making a short for the BWM series The Hire and also, for a while, had him attached to direct Mission: Impossible III. Since stepping away from M:I, Carnahan has been at the helm of Smokin’ Aces, the TV movie Faceless, The A-Team, The Grey, the pilot episode of Those Who Kill, Stretch, the pilot episode of The Blacklist (and two episodes beyond that), the pilot and three more episodes of State of Affairs, Boss Level, the TV movie Battle Ready, Copshop, and now Shadow Force. He has also worked on the scripts for Pride and Glory, Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, the Death Wish remake, El Chicano, and Bad Boys for Life. I’m always on board to see anything he makes, and I’m looking forward to watching Shadow Force.

Will you be watching Shadow Force? Take a look at our exclusive clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.