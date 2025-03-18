Kerry Washington and Omar Sy snap into action to protect their family in the trailer for Shadow Force

Former special operatives are hunted down by Mark Strong and they will protect their family by any means in the Joe Carnahan action film.

Special forces agencies should always know never to mess with the families of former agents. Joe Carnahan, who has brought us films like Narc, Smokin’ Aces, The Grey, The A-Team and the upcoming RIP, directs a new action film that he penned with Leon Chills called Shadow Force. The movie brings us a couple with a particular set of skills and is played by Kerry Washington and Omar Sy. The cast also includes Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff “Method Man” Smith. The trailer just dropped from Lionsgate.

The official synopsis reads,

“In SHADOW FORCE, Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Made with Love / Simpson Street / Indian Meadows production.”

Shadow Force is produced by Kerry Washington, p.g.a., Pilar Savone, p.g.a., Stephen “Dr.” Love, p.g.a. and Sterling K. Brown. Our Chris Bumbray got to see a bit of the film promoted at last year’s CinemaCon during the Lionsgate panel and he said it’s “another cool looking action flick in the John Wick vein.“

Sy will also head up a spin-off of Extraction with Mercenary. The spin-off, which will be a streaming series, as opposed to a film, will follow Sy as “a mercenary as he navigates a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, the series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices.”

Kerry Washington as Syrah and Jahleel Kamera as Ky in Shadow Force. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Unc and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Auntie in Shadow Force. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Natalia Reyes as Moriti, Mark Strong as Cinder and Sala Baker as Scath in Shadow Force. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Omar Sy as Isaac in Shadow Force. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate