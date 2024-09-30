Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss hits the ice for the first time in three decades

Shaun Weiss played Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, but it’s been a long time since he’s laced up his skates and hit the ice. In fact, it’s been nearly three decades, with the last time being during the production of the third Mighty Ducks movie. Given the actor’s health and addiction struggles, it’s heartwarming to see him having some fun.

“ Last time I skated was the final day of filming D3. It’s like riding a bike, ” Weiss said. “ With bones that have aged 30 years. Such a blast working on promos for FunkAway. Thanks for giving me a reason to lace up. “

Although Weiss continued to work after the Mighty Ducks movies, his career didn’t take off the way he hoped. He found himself getting in trouble with the law and struggling with methamphetamine addiction. A 2018 mugshot revealed a shocking change in appearance, with the actor looking gaunt and much older than he really was.

While speaking with Addiction Talk two years ago, Weiss mentioned how hard it was to see himself like that. “ It’s hard to see those images…When I see them, they kind of shock me still…I was avoiding reflective surfaces, so I didn’t know what I looked like. I’m not exaggerating, ” Weiss said. “ I’m really sorry ‘Ducks’ fans had to see me like that…I’m really hoping my story can be useful, so it’s not just a sad thing that happened. ” Thankfully, Weiss got on the path to recovery and is now celebrating over three years of sobriety. Keep it up, man!

Weiss played Greg Goldberg in the first three movies in the Mighty Ducks franchise, and while many original stars returned for a special reunion episode of Disney’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series, Weiss wasn’t able to. The first season of the series was set in present-day Minnesota and found the Mighty Ducks having evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game. Estevez dropped out of the series after the first season and was replaced by Josh Duhamel. Disney cancelled the series after the second season.