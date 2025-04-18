Movie News

Emilio Estevez says he has written a script for The Mighty Ducks 4

By
Posted 6 hours ago
While Emilio Estevez silently stepped away from the spotlight, he started working more behind the camera in both writing and directing duties, while throwing in some acting duties along the way. However, Estevez would step back into his iconic Hockey coach role with the Disney+ legacy series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers back in 2021. The series ended just a year later, but Emilio felt the need to do right by the franchise and revealed he had written a script for a fourth Mighty Ducks entry.

Estevez recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, where he expounded, “I also wrote Mighty Ducks 4 because I wanted to make up for all of the disasters that happened on the Game Changers series. A feature script that had Coach Bombay coming back, being pulled back in by Joshua Jackson’s character and Kenan Thompson’s character to coach a new team. An expansion team for the Professional Women’s Hockey League. So it’d be an all-girl team. Now, when we discover Bombay, he’s coaching roller derby. So he says, ‘My girls are going with me, they have to have a shot.’ It was charming and contemporary and cool and organically of the moment. And Disney was like, ‘We don’t want to pursue that.’

Estevez revisited another past project from earlier in his career when he revealed he pitched and wrote a sequel to the Stephen King adaptation Maximum Overdrive. Like Mighty Ducks 4, that project was quickly shot down – but at least it looks like Estevez is going to get Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive into production. Not only will he be reprising the role of Billy the Kid for that one, he’ll also be directing the film.

What do you think of Estevez’s idea for The Mighty Ducks 4? Do you agree with him and the host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that it should be “no brainers” for the rights holders of both The Mighty Ducks and Maximum Overdrive to make these Estevez-scripted sequels, or do you agree with their decision to pass on Estevez’s scripts? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Happy Sad Confused podcast
