Shōgun announces the list of actors joining season 2 along with returning cast members

While Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis are set to return in the second season of Shōgun for FX, Deadline is now reporting on the list of other returning actors to the show, as well as some of the new additions this upcoming year. The production is scheduled to commence in January.

The list of cast members who will be joining this season includes Asami Kizukawa in the role of Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda. Season 1 cast set to return includes Fumi Nikaidô as Ochiba, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro, Hiroto Kanai as Omi, Yoriko Dôguchi as Kiri, Tommy Bastow as Alvito, Yuko Miyamoto as Gin, Eita Okuno as Saeki, and Yuka Kouri as Kiku.

Shōgun was the most-viewed program in FX history. Cosmo Jarvis has recently signed on to return in the second season in his role as John Blackthorne and will also serve as a co-executive producer. The Emmy Award-winning star of the series, Hiroyuki Sanada, returns to star as Lord Yoshii Toranaga and has also been elevated to an executive producer.

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, who created the series for television, recently wrapped a writers’ room devoted to creating a wholly original new chapter to the first season, which was an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel.

In the first season, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war. Part two of Shōgun is set ten years after the events of the first season and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.

Marks and Kondo are Executive Producers alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell and Michael De Luca.

The first season of Shōgun won 18 Emmy Awards, setting the record for the most Emmy Awards by a series in a single season. It was FX’s first series to win Outstanding Drama Series. Hiroyuki Sanada became the first Japanese actor to win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Anna Sawai made history as the first actress of Asian descent to win Lead Actress in the same category. A global phenomenon, the show won numerous other awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, AFI TV Program of the Year, and top honors from SAG, WGA, DGA, PGA, TCA, the Independent Spirit Awards, among many others.