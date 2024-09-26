Time for the next session with the trailer for Shrinking season 2

The acclaimed dramedy from Bill Lawrence is back. After a successful run with Ted Lasso and a new detective series with Bad Monkey, Lawrence’s other Apple TV+ hit, Shrinking, resumes session on October 16. The trailer for season 2 of the show has just dropped and is ready for more healing.

The comedy-drama has won raves throughout its first season. Co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Harrison Ford stars alongside Jason Segel as Dr. Paul Rhoades, one of Jimmy’s colleagues at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center, who has Parkinson’s disease. Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell also star.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.“

Our own Alex Maidy was a big fan of the series. “Shrinking is a damn near-perfect show that I could not get enough of,” Maidy wrote in his review. “It is funny where it needs to be funny and dramatic in all the right places. The entire cast is exceptional, and I felt emotionally invested in every episode. Shrinking is precisely the type of show we need in this day and age, full of quotable lines, great supporting actors, and one of Harrison Ford’s best performances ever. It is very different from Ted Lasso but hits the same notes differently. I doubt anyone will finish this series and not have good things to say about it. If I have any problem with Shrinking, it is that there was not enough of it. I hope this show clicks and runs for multiple seasons so we can keep watching these characters grow and make us cry a little but laugh even more.”

What did you think of the Shrinking season 2 trailer?




