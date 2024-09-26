Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, Paul Feig and more celebrate Freaks and Geeks on its 25th anniversary

The NBC high school dramedy is making a huge impact on audiences to this day even though it never made it past one season.

It may not be the high school reunion we’ve wanted, but Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig, producer Judd Apatow, writer/star of the show Seth Rogen and other cast members pay tribute to the nostalgic show that is still viewed as gone too soon by many fans — old and new — as the show would only last one season. The NBC dramedy series was a high school show set in the 80s and featured a cast that would go on to become notable names in future projects, including Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, John Francis Daley, Samm Levine, Martin Starr, and Busy Phillipps.

Deadline now reports that the show’s creator, producer and stars are looking back and celebrating its impact as it turns 25. Feig shared some throwback pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Freaks & Geeks premiered 25 years ago today on @nbc. It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and changed everything for me. Eternally grateful to @juddapatow for taking a chance on my little spec script about growing up in Michigan and making it happen with @dreamworks as well as to our stellar cast, writers, directors and crew for bringing it to life. I truly love you all.”

Meanwhile, Judd Apatow would simply state in his own post, “Happy 25th anniversary Freaks and Geeks!” And Rogen, who played stoner Ken Miller on the show posted, “Apparently it’s the 25th anniversary of Freaks and Geeks premiering, which is insane to think about. This show changed my life in many ways, I’m still close friends with many of the people involved. They’re like family in a lot of ways. It’s rare to get to be a part of something so heartfelt and resonant, and I’m very grateful it was my first experience as an actor, and I’m honored to be amongst its cast.”

Martin Starr said his time on the show was the “happiest I’ve ever been.” His castmate Sam Levine would post, “25 years. Some days I can’t believe it’s been that long. Other days, it sure feels like a lifetime ago. But a quarter century later, I’m truly humbled at how Freaks and Geeks is still being talked about, still finding new fans, and still bringing joy to so many people. I’ll never be able to properly thank @paulfeig, @juddapatow and #JakeKasdan for giving an awkward, overconfident, comedy loving teenage nerd that kind of opportunity. I’m eternally grateful.”

