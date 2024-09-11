Begun, the Cola Wars have: Judd Apatow to direct Coke vs Pepsi movie with Steven Spielberg producing

Deadline reports that Judd Apatow has been tapped to direct Cola Wars for Sony, who shelled out $1 million in April for the pitch. The film is based on the true story of “ Pepsi’s attempt to challenge Coca-Cola’s century-long reign as the world’s top cola ” in the mid-1980s. Steven Spielberg is also on board and will produce the project through his Amblin Entertainment production company.

The Cola Wars brought us many memorable events, including the disastrous launch of New Coke and the Pepsi commercial that left Michael Jackson with severe burns. The film is billed as “ the ultimate underdog tale of history’s most iconic second-place contender (Pepsi) vying for the No. 1 spot (Coca-Cola). ” Jason Shuman (Acapulco) and Ben Queen (Cars 2) are penning the script for the project, and while it’s still in the early stages, it could be a fun flick.

Although Spielberg is just producing this one, he does have some exciting projects in development. One is said to be a UFO movie based on Steven Spielberg’s own original idea, with David Koepp writing the screenplay. Universal Pictures has slated a May 15, 2026 release date for a “Steven Spielberg Event Film” believed to be the UFO project. It’s been reported that Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) and Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service) have been eyeing roles in the movie.

Spielberg has also been working on a new movie based on Bullitt, the classic action thriller starring Steve McQueen. The project received an update late last year from Kristie Macosko Krieger, one of Spielberg’s producing partners. “ I’m producing it. Steven [Spielberg] and Josh Singer, who is writing the script, they are working on the story, ” Krieger said. “ I hope we have a script soon as the writers’ strike put us behind a bit. But they are working on it – I couldn’t tell you if it’s the next movie we are making as I don’t know at this point. I think that it will be a wildly entertaining film. “

Based on Mute Witness by Robert L. Fish, the original film starred Steve McQueen as a no-nonsense San Francisco cop who becomes determined to track down the underworld kingpin who killed the witness in his protection. Spielberg will direct the new Bullitt movie as well as produce it, with Josh Singer writing the script. Bradley Cooper is set to star in the project as Frank Bullitt. However, it won’t necessarily be a remake of the original 1968 film, but will instead tell an original story with the Frank Bullitt character at its center. Steve McQueen’s children, Chad and Molly McQueen, will executive produce the Bullitt project, as will Bradley Cooper.

Now, are you more of a Coke person or a Pepsi person?