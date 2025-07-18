Embark on a journey to Silverado with a new 4K Blu-ray for the film’s 40th Anniversary

Blu-ray.com has reported on Sony’s newest physical media release for the 1985 western Silverado. The Lawrence Kasdan film is packed with an all-star cast that includes Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Kevin Costner, Danny Glover, John Cleese, Jeff Goldblum, Jeff Fahey, Rosanna Arquette, Linda Hunt & Brian Dennehy. The movie will come in a Blu-ray/4K Blu-ray combo pack and is scheduled to be available on October 7.

Our EIC, Chris Bumbray, raved about the film in a retrospective column and video, in which he stated, “Silverado is so much fun that it’s insane to think that the movie never spawned a western franchise that would have sustained a whole series of films. Kasdan should still be making Silverado adventures thirty years later. For one thing, this was Kasdan in his prime, so the writing and craftsmanship is right-on.”

The description reads,

“This spirited Western stars Academy Award®-winner Kevin Kline (1988, Best Supporting Actor, A Fish Called Wanda), Scott Glenn, Academy Award®-winner Kevin Costner (1990, Best Picture and Best Director, Dances With Wolves), and Danny Glover as four unwitting heroes who cross paths on their journey to the sleepy town of Silverado. Little do they know the town where their family and friends live has been taken over by a corrupt sheriff and a murderous posse. It’s up to the sharpshooting foursome to save the day, but first they have to break each other out of jail and learn who their real friends are.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS TRACK + English 5.1 + English 2-Channel Surround

+ English 5.1 + English 2-Channel Surround Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

The Making of Silverado Featurette

Feature presented in HD resolution

English 5.1

Along the Silverado Trail: A Western Historians’ Commentary

A Return to Silverado with Kevin Costner Featurette

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos



Subtitles

English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-50)

BD-Live

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)