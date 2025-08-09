Movie News

Simon Pegg would “love” to do another Star Trek movie, says new Paramount CEO is fan of franchise

By
Posted 4 hours ago
star trek moviestar trek movie

We haven’t gotten a new Star Trek movie since 2016. Admittedly, that’s not counting Paramount+’s streaming movie Star Trek: Section 31, but that’s probably a good thing anyway. We’re talking about Star Trek Beyond, released nine years ago this summer. So will the Star Trek franchise live long and prosper once again on the big screen? That might fall on one man: David Ellison, who founded and serves as CEO and chairman of Paramount Skydance Corporation.

Simon Pegg – who played Scotty in the Kelvin Star Trek movies and even co-wrote Beyond – was one of many figures on deck for the STLV: Trek to Vegas 2025 Convention. It was here that he gave attendees some hope that key players may have an in thanks to Ellison. “Well, I know David Ellison is a big Star Trek fan. I know he cares about the series. So I would love it. I would be delighted if we could make another film. I love those guys. And despite how we had a tragedy in our group [the death of Anton Yelchin in 2016], which was extremely painful. It would be wonderful to come together again. J.J. [Abrams] has always said that there are scripts being developed and this and that. I think it’s about time. It would be great to see us 10 years after the five year mission, where we are.”

As for what a fourth Star Trek movie (well, a 15th…) would mean, Pegg thinks it’s at least a great opportunity to reunite with some of his favorite co-stars ever, citing Nyota Uhura, Leonard McCoy, James T. Kirk, and Hikaru Sulu. “If we make another Star Trek, I’ll be so happy because I just want to see my friends again. I see them occasionally. They all live in Los Angeles. I saw Zoe [Saldana] this year, which was lovely. I saw Karl [Urban] a couple of times when I was working on The Boys. But I miss Chris [Pine] and I miss John [Cho]… We’ve been through a lot together. We’ve been through good times, bad times. And I would love to be able to hang out with those guys again.”

Last year, it was mentioned that Paramount may have a “plan” for another Star Trek movie. That’s not too long ago, really, but we still haven’t heard any solid update on it. That said, if Ellison can use his position to get the Kelvin Timeline back on track, no doubt fans of the most recent installments will be onboard.

Source: TrekMovie.com
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
2,956 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Star Trek News

See More

Latest Movie News

Movie News

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 6 hours ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!