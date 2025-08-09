Simon Pegg would “love” to do another Star Trek movie, says new Paramount CEO is fan of franchise

We haven’t gotten a new Star Trek movie since 2016. Admittedly, that’s not counting Paramount+’s streaming movie Star Trek: Section 31, but that’s probably a good thing anyway. We’re talking about Star Trek Beyond, released nine years ago this summer. So will the Star Trek franchise live long and prosper once again on the big screen? That might fall on one man: David Ellison, who founded and serves as CEO and chairman of Paramount Skydance Corporation.

Simon Pegg – who played Scotty in the Kelvin Star Trek movies and even co-wrote Beyond – was one of many figures on deck for the STLV: Trek to Vegas 2025 Convention. It was here that he gave attendees some hope that key players may have an in thanks to Ellison. “Well, I know David Ellison is a big Star Trek fan. I know he cares about the series. So I would love it. I would be delighted if we could make another film. I love those guys. And despite how we had a tragedy in our group [the death of Anton Yelchin in 2016], which was extremely painful. It would be wonderful to come together again. J.J. [Abrams] has always said that there are scripts being developed and this and that. I think it’s about time. It would be great to see us 10 years after the five year mission, where we are.”

As for what a fourth Star Trek movie (well, a 15th…) would mean, Pegg thinks it’s at least a great opportunity to reunite with some of his favorite co-stars ever, citing Nyota Uhura, Leonard McCoy, James T. Kirk, and Hikaru Sulu. “If we make another Star Trek, I’ll be so happy because I just want to see my friends again. I see them occasionally. They all live in Los Angeles. I saw Zoe [Saldana] this year, which was lovely. I saw Karl [Urban] a couple of times when I was working on The Boys. But I miss Chris [Pine] and I miss John [Cho]… We’ve been through a lot together. We’ve been through good times, bad times. And I would love to be able to hang out with those guys again.”

Last year, it was mentioned that Paramount may have a “plan” for another Star Trek movie. That’s not too long ago, really, but we still haven’t heard any solid update on it. That said, if Ellison can use his position to get the Kelvin Timeline back on track, no doubt fans of the most recent installments will be onboard.