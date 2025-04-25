Sisu 2: Get ready for another helping of blood-soaked WWII action as the sequel sets a November release

Aatami Korpi isn’t done killing Nazis. Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems has set a release date for Sisu 2, with the action sequel hitting theaters on November 21st. I’ll admit, the fact that a sequel was announced and has already wrapped filming completely flew under my radar — but I’m down for more gritty, blood-soaked World War II action from writer/director Jalmari Helander.

The official synopsis for Sisu: “ During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path. ” Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps for now.