Sisu 2: Get ready for another helping of blood-soaked WWII action as the sequel sets a November release

Aatami Korpi isn’t done killing Nazis. Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems has set a release date for Sisu 2, with the action sequel hitting theaters on November 21st. I’ll admit, the fact that a sequel was announced and has already wrapped filming completely flew under my radar — but I’m down for more gritty, blood-soaked World War II action from writer/director Jalmari Helander.
The official synopsis for Sisu: “During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.” Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps for now.
The first film was a solid action thriller running a brisk 90 minutes (I need more of those in my life). Jorma Tommila’s stellar and nearly wordless performance as Korpi made it a global hit. It grossed $14.3 million on a budget of $6 million. The sequel reportedly has a budget of twice that. Our own Alex Maidy loved the film, giving it a glowing review. “Of the entire cast, there are probably only about thirty minutes of the film featuring spoken dialogue, with the rest taken up by action sequences or starkly beautiful landscape shots of the characters following each other across Lapland. Sisu is a desolate film in appearance but still surprisingly beautifully shot,” he wrote. “Sisu is bloody, brutal, and absolutely awesome. Clocking in at half the length of John Wick: Chapter 4, Sisu is a non-stop bloodbath that I immediately wanted to rewatch as soon as it was over.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.