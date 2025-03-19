Disney’s live-action Snow White is wishing for a $50 million domestic opening

While controversy surrounds Snow White, many first reactions have praised the film, but the crowd will be voting with their wallets this week.

A classic Disney tale will be going up against a classic mob story starring one of the genre’s biggest stars, Robert De Niro, written by one of the genre’s most prolific writer, Nicholas Pileggi, and directed by equally prolific director Barry Levinson. The live-action version of Snow White premieres this week. The film is a big-budgeted spectacle that adapts one of the studio’s most notable classics; however, it has also attracted a number of controversies from the public. Meanwhile, The Alto Knights brings De Niro back to the gangster genre with Goodfellas writer in tow, and De Niro plays a dual role in the film. However, for this release, despite the heavyweight names behind it, not a whole lot of buzz was carried with it.

Variety is reporting that Snow White is aiming to open the weekend with a range from $45 million to $55 million as it screens in 4,200 North American theaters. Internationally, the Rachel Zegler-led fairy tale is estimating a $50 million take and bring its overall gross to somewhere around $100 million in its first week. This would have Snow White handily float to the top of the box office charts as the past week showcased a slow performance, and Jack Quaid’s action comedy, Novocaine, would take the top spot from the previous week’s victor, Mickey 17. Projections are not putting Snow White above previous live-action remakes from the House of Mouse, where 2023’s The Little Mermaid would gross $95 million in its opening weekend.

The first reactions of Snow White address the uphill battle the film has to face, but while some think the film exceeded expectations, others think it just didn’t stick the landing. On social media, one viewer at an advanced screening glowed about the film immensely in her reaction, “Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie.”

Meanwhile, another screening attendee didn’t have much positive things to say about his viewing except with how much he enjoyed Gal Gadot, “While Gal Gadot is great as the evil Queen, #SnowWhite isn’t a great remake of the animated classic. Rachel Zegler is a poor Snow White, the changes to the story and lyrics are awful, some special effects are not that special and the film didn’t land for me. A huge shame.”

Our review is coming this week, so stay tuned.



