First reactions to Disney’s live-action Snow White hit social media

All eyes are on Snow White to see if the movie, which was subject to controversies, can stick the landing.

While Disney has been at it for years now with reimagining their animated classics as live-action films, the upcoming Snow White has particularly attracted a lot of controversial attention, from using CGI for the dwarves to the casting of Rachel Zegler as the titular character. The movie will now face the public as Snow White recently had an advanced screening and the reactions from attendees have hit social media. With all the negative attention, who will be the fairest of them all?

Our Chris Bumbray sees the movie himself this week, so stay tuned for our own reactions! Meanwhile, Paul Klein seemingly enjoyed the film despite its flaws, although he does also feel he may regret his words as he posted, “I may regret saying this but #SnowWhite is solid. I really enjoyed the musical numbers, particularly the opening one and the Queen’s evil bop. Zegler was great in the lead role, and Gadot was fun. It’s really the CGI dwarves that let the film down. The choice is baffling.”

Christopher Rates It says Snow White recaptures the spirit of the original and is one of Disney’s best live-action remakes in years as he said, “The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most ‘controversial’ and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake. #SnowWhite is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance. The musical numbers are unforgettable, the visuals (not the uncanny dwarves) are enchanting, and Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay provides depth to this world that I didn’t know was needed.”

Carl Roberts didn’t have much positive things to say about his viewing except with how much he enjoyed Gal Gadot, “While Gal Gadot is great as the evil Queen, #SnowWhite isn’t a great remake of the animated classic. Rachel Zegler is a poor Snow White, the changes to the story and lyrics are awful, some special effects are not that special and the film didn’t land for me. A huge shame.”

Tori Brazier enjoyed the fact that the movie’s story was updated well for modern audiences, “Well, Disney has had the last laugh with #SnowWhite – after YEARS of backlash, they’ve produced one of their strongest ever remakes. Rachel Zegler is an enchanting lead, all the story tweaks work well for a modern audience and, after 88 years, it’s a reimagining that makes sense.”

Katcy Stephan glowed about the film immensely in her reaction, “Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie.”

