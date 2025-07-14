Movie News

Tom Holland says Spider-Man: Brand New Day won’t be “restricted” like No Way Home: It will be a return of “old-school filmmaking”

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom HollandSpider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home was shot during the height of the pandemic, which forced the production to utilize sound stages more heavily, but the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day won’t have that problem.

While speaking with Flip Your Wig, Spider-Man star Tom Holland sounded excited to get back to more real-world shooting on Brand New Day, which will start production with a shoot in Glasgow.

I am obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal,” Holland said. “I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages, and now we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we’re putting together.

Shooting on sound stages didn’t exactly hurt Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the film became the most considerable success of the Multiverse Saga with over $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day. “Every day right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before,” said Cretton at CinemaCon earlier this year.

Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, but there have certainly been plenty of rumours, including a possible appearance from Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk. We do know that Jon Bernthal will be playing Frank Castle/The Punisher in the movie, and that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned. However, it’s unclear how significant their roles will be given the memory-altering events of the last movie. The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas is also part of the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already slated for a July 31, 2026 release.

Source: Flip Your Wig
