Spider-Man and Superman team up in new crossover comics from Marvel and DC

Marvel Comics and their “distinguished competition” at DC Comics have joined forces to bring us multiple company crossover superhero team-up comic books over the decades, stretching back to Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man and Batman & The Incredible Hulk in the 1970s. Since then, we’ve gotten the likes of Superman/Fantastic Four, Deadpool/Batman, Batman and Punisher, Batman/Daredevil, JLA/Avengers, Batman/Captain America, Batman and Spider-Man, Incredible Hulk vs. Superman, Silver Surfer/Superman, and many more… and yet, it’s still exciting every time a crossover happens. Now, just in time to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man, Superman and Spider-Man are set to team up again in a pair of comics!

DC

The new crossover begins with Superman/Spider-Man , which DC Comics will be bringing to store shelves on March 25th. Coming from the creative team of Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, this one has the following synopsis: When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man.

The comic book will also include some bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage, Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099, Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity.)

Jorge Jiménez’s main cover art can be seen below, but there will also be variant covers from the likes of Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey, Dave Johnson, David Nakayama, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Mikel Janín, Rafael Albuquerque, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, David Talaski, Arthur Adams, Chrissie Zullo, Josh Middleton, Scott Koblish, Olivier Coipel, Adam Hughes, Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Evan “Doc” Shaner, Steve Lieber, J. Scott Campbell, Clayton Crain, Rafael Sandoval, and more. There’s a ton of them, and ten of the variant covers can be seen at the DC Comics link.

Marvel

The crossover action continues in Spider-Man/Superman , coming from Marvel Comics on April 15th. For the main story, New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer makes his full-length Marvel Comics debut, teaming with artist Pepe Larraz. This one pits Spider-Man and Superman against Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

Yes, there will be bonus stories: Dan Slott and Marcos Martin send Spider-Man Noir into the shadowy 1930s to meet the Golden Age Superman; Geoff Johns returns to Marvel for his first story in more than 20 years, reuniting with Gary Frank for a Super- and Spider-family clash sparked by Mysterio; Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman stage an epic showdown as symbiotes swarm Metropolis in a tale featuring Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman, and more; Louise Simonson and Todd Nauck pit Steel against the Hobgoblin, Joe Kelly and Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover starring Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang, Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli reunite Miles Morales with Superman in a team-up fans won’t want to miss… and that’s just scratching the surface.

Meltzer provided the following statement: “ I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book. Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready… ” Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added, “ Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up! I can’t wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time. “

Larraz created the artwork for the main cover, which can be seen below. There will also be a slew of variant covers featuring art from Sara Pichelli, Walter Simonson, Greg Capullo, Marcos Martin, Ryan Stegman, Peach Momoko, Erik Larsen, Jerome Opeña, and Russell Dauterman, along with a wraparound cover by Kaare Andrews and a foil cover by Mark Bagley. Variant covers can be seen at the Marvel Comics link.

Are you excited that Superman and Spider-Man are teaming up again? Let us know if you’ll be adding these comics to your collection by leaving a comment below.