Say it with me: Sporkinfeesten. Have you got that? No? Don’t worry; eventually, it’ll roll right off your tongue. Bobby Farrelly, co-director of Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, and the director of 2023’s feelgood sports comedy Champions, is packing his bags for Sporkinfeesten, a family vacation comedy at Amazon MGM. Sporkinfeesten, based on a spec script by Aaron and Will Eisenberg, is based on a true story about “finding your roots.”

Plot details remain a mystery, but it’s Farrelly’s next project after wrapping production on Dear Santa, starring Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howrey, and Post Malone about a young boy who, in writing his yearly note to Santa, mixes up the letters and it to Stan instead.

Farrelly is behind some of Hollywood’s most outrageous comedies, including Me, Myself & Irene, Shallow Hal, Stuck on You, Fever Pitch, Dumb and Dumber To, and more. Meanwhile, the Eisenbergs are behind the horror comedy Cursed Friends and the Blumhouse anthology series Into the Dark. Cursed Friends, starring Jessica Lowe, Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, and Kathy Griffin, focuses on four friends who wake on Halloween and realize the predict-your-future game they played in 2002 is coming true in disturbing ways. They must band together to help each other escape the wild fates that have turned their lives upside down.

Bobby Farrelly’s Special Olympics sports comedy Champions is one of 2023’s most heartfelt films. The laugh-out-loud comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, and Matt Cook centers on a former minor-league basketball coach (Harrelson) who is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that, despite his doubts, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

Farrelly’s name is synonymous with comedy, making Sporkinfeesten an intriguing project. First, what does Sporkinfeesten refer to? Is it the family’s last name? A town in the middle of nowhere? A delicious beer? It’s borderline criminal that we don’t have more information. I don’t know what to think of this one, but you can bet that I’m curious to learn more. What do you think Sporkinfeesten means? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments section below.