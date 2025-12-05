The original theatrical cut of Star Wars is returning to theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary

Many Star Wars fans had given up hope of ever seeing the original cut of the iconic first movie in theaters ever again, but sometimes, dreams do come true. Lucasfilm and Disney have announced that Star Wars will be re-released in theaters on February 19, 2027 to celebrate its 50th anniversary in a “ newly restored version ” of the original theatrical release. If I may borrow a phrase from a young Sith Lord, that’s so wizard.

How Has Star Wars Been Changed Since its Original Release?

George Lucas began tinkering with the film almost immediately, adding “Episode IV” and “A New Hope” to the opening crawl for the film’s 1981 re-release. However, the most significant changes arrived with the release of the Special Edition in 1997. Newly created visual effects were incorporated throughout the film, including a new scene in which Han Solo confronts Jabba the Hutt in the Millennium Falcon’s launch bay in Mos Eisley.

Speaking of Han Solo, one change proved to be particularly controversial. In the original theatrical cut, when Greedo confronts the smuggler in the cantina, Han Solo proves to be quicker on the draw and guns down the bounty hunter. But in the special edition, it’s Greedo who shoots first, with Han Solo awkwardly dodging the blaster bolt before returning fire. Lucas insisted the tweak was meant to soften Han’s image, making him less of a cold-blooded killer, but fans were livid. Subsequent releases of the film changed this scene even further, with Han shooting a little more quickly in the 2004 DVD release, but still after Greedo. In the 2011 Blu-ray release, they shoot pretty much at the same time, and in the 2019 4K release on Disney+, Greedo randomly says “ma klounkee” just before they fire at each other.

So, at long last, Han will once again shoot first. After decades in which the Special Edition cuts were the only officially available versions, finally getting the original theatrical presentation — properly restored and back on the big screen — feels like a minor miracle. With any luck, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi won’t be far behind, ideally accompanied by a 4K physical release.

Is There Anything Good About the Special Editions?

Although people like to shit on the changes made to the trilogy in the Special Editions, they’re not all bad. The additions to the dogfights above the Death Star are thrilling, and I particularly love the expanded establishing shots of many locations, particularly Cloud City. Additionally, as a young child, seeing the movies on the big screen in 1997 was absolutely amazing. My only experience watching the trilogy up until then was on my THX VHS editions (which I still have) on my family’s small-ass TV. I couldn’t care less about all the changes; it was just awe-inspiring to see the films in a way I never had before.

And really, most people wouldn’t have cared about the tweaks if the original cuts had been available alongside them. Let fans choose their preferred version, and the discourse evaporates. Now, after all these years, it looks like that might finally be happening.