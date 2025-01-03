Stern Pinball rolls a Natural 20 with a trailer for its Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball machine

Stern Pinball kicks off the new year with pre-orders and details for its Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball machine!

Put away your dice and pour yourself a flagon of ale to wash down your Nachos Supreme because Stern Pinball is back with a brand-new pinball machine that sets you up for adventure! Today, Stern Pinball is teasing its Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball machine, available now in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.

In celebration of 50 years of the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game, Stern Pinball, in collaboration with Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, brings you the pinball adventure of a lifetime in Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye! Stern’s thrilling journey into the Forgotten Realms features iconic enemies, including a red dragon, gelatinous cube, mimic, Sammaster the lich, Xanathar the beholder, an owlbear, and locations including those in Faerûn such as Arabel and Westgate.

All models for Stern Pinball’s Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye feature artwork by prolific artist Vincent Proce, music from world-renowned composer Cris Velasco, and voiced by a talented cast including Michael Dorn, Kevin Smith, Luke Gygax, Chris Prynoski, Brendon Small, Gerard Way, Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Marisha Ray, Anthony Carboni, and Mica Burton.

According to Stern Pinball’s official press release for the Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball machine, players are chosen members of the Dragonshield Guild, trying to defeat the dragon queen Tiamat, who is hatching a plan to rise again, triggering the War of Dragons, with Xanathar, Balinor and Sammaster all fighting for power. Players will experience the game’s fantasy world under the glass, fusing pinball with the iconic franchise like never before.

Battle Rath the Relentless, the red dragon, the most advanced animatronic mech in pinball, intelligently reacts to player action with multi-axis motion and features omnidirectional impact sensing technology. Voiced by the iconic Michael Dorn, players will attempt to defeat Rath the Relentless with pinballs and by hitting the 3-bank target, steal its treasure. When Rath the Relentless breathes his magnificent fire, multiple pinballs shoot from its mouth but be prepared. Players can activate a metal shield between the flippers to not only defend against attacks but also assist with playfield shots.

Enjoy mysterious and exciting features by navigating through hidden passageways, experience an electromagnet-powered gelatinous cube that freezes the pinball, and explore dynamic dungeon levels that are accessed through a disappearing playfield trap door. Other features include Fizmo’s store that allows players to acquire unique items, a treasure chest that unleashes mimic monsters, and more secrets to uncover.

Roll the dice with randomness as players unlock where shots and choices control the path of the game’s campaign, driving toward different story endings. Each path is different for players, spanning from characters to trinkets to weekly items and more; once the game campaign has concluded, additional characters will be unlocked.

For more details about Stern Pinball’s Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye, including information on how you can pre-order your game of choice, check out their official website.

Dungeons & Dragons has offered players unique and imaginative experiences across far-reaching realms with inspired storytelling, gameplay, and character design for decades. Stern’s latest pinball machine brings a new level to the D&D experience with precision gameplay, a high skill ceiling, and dazzling effects. It’s the perfect pinball machine for any Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast and a must-play for silver ball wizards across generations.