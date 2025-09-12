Movie News

Stern Pinball announces Star Wars: Fall of the Empire machine which celebrates the Original Trilogy

Posted 4 hours ago
Star Wars pinballStar Wars pinball

Stern Pinball is ready to take you to a galaxy far, far away with their latest Star Wars machine. The company already has several Star Wars-themed pinball machines under its belt, including one based on The Mandalorian, but the newest machine puts a fresh take on the Original Trilogy to offer a pinball experience like no other.

In Star Wars: Fall of the Empire, players will take down the AT-AT by attaching their snowspeeder’s tow cable and shooting the spiral ramp to send it crashing down; they’ll destroy the Death Star II by lowering shields on the battle station during Death Star Multiball; and they’ll escape from Cloud City by reactivating the Millennium Falcon’s hyperdrive by hitting the center jump ramp to escape into hyperspace. You’ll enter the Sarlacc Pit, battle stormtroopers, and even mimic using the Force to save your ball on the journey to defeating the Empire.

Star Wars is one of the most iconic franchises in entertainment history and bringing it to life with a fresh take in our new pinball machine is a dream come true for our team who grew up as fans,” said Seth Davis, President & CEO of Stern Pinball. “At Stern Pinball, we always want to deliver an immersive, high-energy experience for our players, and there’s no better way to do that than with Star Wars.

Over 1,000 film and audio assets are integrated into the gameplay. The machine also features the iconic Star Wars score and custom audio call-outs from Chris Barlett as C-3PO. This is also the first machine to launch on Stern’s next-generation SPIKE 3 technology platform, which includes a larger 18.5” full HD display with true colour depth, along with a more powerful processor, and a new immersive audio system.

There’s also a Limited Edition model which will be limited to 770 machines. It will include the Expression Lighting System and Speaker Expression Lighting System with Star Wars-themed game effects, a full-colour mirrored backglass, full-colour high-definition cabinet decals, exclusive custom Star Wars: Fall of the Empire pinball armour, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner’s badge on registration.

Source: Stern Pinball
