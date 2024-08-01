The Office cast still can’t believe Steve Carell never won an Emmy

Despite six nominations, Steve Carell never won an Emmy for his role as Michael Scott on The Office, something that still irks some.

If ever there was an actor who could convince you he burned his foot on a George Foreman Grill, it’s Steve Carell. And while Michael Scott has several Dundies to his name, Carell never won a single Emmy for playing the beloved Dunder Mifflin boss, something that still bugs the cast of The Office.

There isn’t a whole lot that gets the Creed Bratton character worked up, but the actor (also Creed Bratton) remains dumbfounded that Steve Carell didn’t take home a Primetime Emmy for The Office despite six nominations. As he put it, “There were other people who were against him – there was no comparison. That’s a travesty. So that’s still a bone of contention. I’m chewing it, boys, I’m gnawing on it.” As for who Carell lost to, there’s Tony Shaloub for Monk, Ricky Gervais for Extras, Alec Baldwin for 30 Rock (twice), and Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory (twice). Bratton added, “The guy is a comedic genius, one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. You can ask anybody on the show.”

With his six nods for The Office, Steve Carell is actually one of the most nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category, although the likes of Friends’ Matt LeBlanc, Roseanne’s John Goodman, Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson, and Barney Miller’s Hal Linden all have longer losing streaks, having missed out seven times each. Notably, Carell has also been nominated in the drama category for The Morning Show.

But, really, awards don’t matter when all is said and done. What does is just how memorable a performance is, and no doubt Steve Carell made Michael Scott one of the most iconic comedy characters of the century and his absence from The Office after season seven was a major blow to the series.

A follow-up series to The Office titled The Paper is moving forward at Peacock, although Carell says he will have no involvement. As of now, Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are attached.

Do you think Steve Carell deserved an Emmy for The Office? Are you surprised he never won one?