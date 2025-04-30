Movie News

Steven Soderbergh was surprised that Quentin Tarantino agreed to let David Fincher direct Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel

By
Posted 18 hours ago
The idea of David Fincher directing Brad Pitt in a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from a script by Quentin Tarantino, still feels like the April Fool’s Day joke we initially thought it was. But against all odds, the project appears to be moving forward. In an interview with Business Insider, Steven Soderbergh said he wasn’t surprised to see Fincher and Pitt teaming up again — but admitted he was taken aback that Tarantino actually signed off on it.

I think they’re always on the lookout for something to do together,” Soderbergh said. “So this was, it sounds like, an unusual set of circumstances where Quentin decided he didn’t want to do it and Brad asked him, ‘Can I show it to David?’ and he said sure, and David read it and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ What’s surprising is Quentin’s agreeability.

It’s been a long time since anyone but Tarantino directed a Tarantino script, but it’s believed that he didn’t want his tenth and final movie to be a sequel, so this was a way for the project to still get made.

As Soderbergh is friends with Fincher, he knew that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was in the works before the news dropped. “I was aware, but I was also very cognizant that this was a newsworthy piece of information,” Soderbergh said. “Actually, I was surprised it took that long for the story to come out. But it’s happening, and it’s happening soon.

We’ve heard little tidbits about the project over the last month, including a possible title. Some have heard that the film will be The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. Not only that, but Booth will apparently embark on a new career as he becomes a Hollywood studio fixer. Further details have stated that the sequel will take place roughly eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s also been rumoured that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to make an appearance as Rick Dalton, but it would likely be a small role if it happens.

Soderbergh’s last film was Black Bag, a spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Source: Business Insider
