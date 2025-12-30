Stranger Things: Duffer brothers tease “completely different” spinoff series

The series finale of Stranger Things will be unleashed tomorrow, but it won’t be the end of the franchise. Over the years, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have discussed a potential spinoff series that could continue the saga. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Matt Duffer teased the spinoff and reiterated that it will be a completely different story.

Stranger Things Spinoff Will Be Completely Different

“ We tried as much as possible to answer all the questions as it relates to the characters and mythology of Hawkins in the Upside Down. We’re really closing the door and all that, ” Matt Duffer explained. “ And the spinoff, it relates in some ways, but it really is a completely different story and a completely different location with completely different actors and characters. So it’s its own. It’s really its own entity. “

As for what the Stranger Things spinoff will be about, that’s another mystery, but the Duffer brothers have said that Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) is the only person who has correctly guessed what it will be about. Wolfhard later said the spinoff would have Twin Peaks vibes.

The Duffers Are Headed to Paramount

Some have wondered if the Stranger Things spinoff will actually happen. The Duffer brothers officially jumped ship to Paramount several months ago with a massive deal encompassing feature films and TV shows. The agreement does allow for them to continue with any future Stranger Things spinoffs, but you would imagine that they will be busy developing new projects.

The pair did tell Polygon that they will “ be heavily involved ” with the spinoff series. If it happens, someone else will likely serve as showrunner of the new series, with the Duffer brothers lending support when needed.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Tops Netflix Charts

The second volume of Stranger Things 5 dropped on Christmas, and as you might expect, it’s been a big success for Netflix. It has pushed the final season to the top of the English TV list, with 34.5 million views and 284.8 million hours viewed.