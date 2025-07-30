Subversion: Lily James joins Chris Hemsworth in submarine thriller

Lily James will join Chris Hemsworth in Subversion, a project which has been described as a “Die Hard on a submarine” style thriller.

The film follows “ a once-promising naval commander (Hemsworth) who is blackmailed by a cartel-like organization into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters. Thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, with a Coast Guard officer (James) in hot pursuit, he must outmaneuver blockades and navigate perilous threats both inside and outside the submarine. ” Subversion will be directed by Patrick Vollrath from a script by Andrew Ferguson. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set to produce through his di Bonaventura Pictures banner, with production looking to kick off in Australia this fall.

James will next be seen starring alongside Riz Ahmed in David Mackenzie’s Relay. The thriller, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, finds Ahmed playing a “ world-class fixer who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin. He keeps his identity a secret through meticulous planning and always follows an exacting set of rules. But when a message arrives one day from a potential client (James), needing his protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change. ” It will hit theaters on August 22. She’s also got Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo with director Takashi Miike and the upcoming Cliffhanger reboot from Jaume Collet-Serra.

As for Hemsworth, he’s currently hard at work on Avengers: Doomsday. The highly anticipated Marvel project is now in production and boasts quite an ensemble. In addition to Hemsworth, the officially announced cast includes Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set for a December 18, 2026 release.