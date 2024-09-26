Warner Bros. extends Super/Man documentary into a wide release after overwhelming response

The tear-jerking but inspirational documentary on the beloved Superman actor Christopher Reeve has flown into theaters for its planned two-night engagement, which includes Reeve’s birthday on September 25, courtesy of Warner Bros. and Fandango. The documentary is accumulating an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences and while the film will eventually be available for those who didn’t get to see it in theaters, WB has now announced that they will extend it into a wide release starting on October 11.

The official Superman social media account posted, “Due to a tremendous response, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is releasing in theaters everywhere on October 11. Witness the legend and Get Tickets NOW! https://fandango.com/superman-the-christopher-reeve-story-237462/movie-overview“

“The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

From the directors of McQueen, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, this film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve’s three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve’s remarkable story.”