Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story trailer recounts the extraordinary journey of inspiration through his tragic accident

He was Superman to the world after donning the cape and tights in Richard Donner’s 1978 classic superhero film. However, actor Christopher Reeve would prove that the role wasn’t what made him a hero in real life after he showcased courage not only to continue to live his life to the fullest after a fateful horse riding accident would leave him severely paralyzed, but he would raise money and awareness for a community of individuals who would find themselves in the same unfortunate circumstance. The amazing true story behind his journey is now being told in the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Warner Bros. has now released the trailer for the documentary. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Events in select theaters September 21, followed by an Encore Presentation on Christopher Reeve’s Birthday, September 25.

The official synopsis reads,

“The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

From the directors of McQueen, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, this film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve’s three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve’s remarkable story.”