Robin Williams was the first person who visited Christopher Reeve in the hospital and cheered him up by performing a Russian doctor bit

The new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is certain to be an incredibly emotional ride. One aspect that audiences will be learning details about is the close friendship between Reeve and one of the most beloved comedians ever — Robin Williams. Not only would both actors have their population of fans, but they would be some of the most respected and loved people in the entertainment industry. The story of their friendship will be recounted in the documentary through family members and Christopher Reeve’s son is already endearing people with one of the sweetest of stories.

Variety reports that Will Reeve, Christopher’s son, had recently told People Magazine about a particular time when Williams was the first to visit Reeve in the hospital following his fateful riding accident. Williams would cheer Reeve up by making him laugh through a comedy bit where he played a Russian proctologist. Will stated, “Our dad and Robin had a singular bond. They had a friendship that someone should make a movie about, but what shone through in that was just their love and respect for each other, and that never wavered. … No one was better at showing up with love and with the right dose of humor than Robin Williams and his wife Marsha, who we call our fairy godmother. We are still so incredibly close with her.”

Reeve’s other son, Matthew, told Variety about how closely the family worked with the filmmakers on the documentary as the film features a large collection of archival footage. Matthew would explain, “It is a gift. We’re so lucky. We not only have his films to look at but a collection of home movies to dig up and go through and interviews on YouTube of him to pull up. Seeing things I hadn’t seen before didn’t change my perception of him but enhanced it…like some rare Australian interview done in 1977 that was uploaded and I didn’t know existed. It was pretty cool to see that and uncover a lot more material than we knew about.”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Events in select theaters September 21, followed by an Encore Presentation on Christopher Reeve’s Birthday, September 25.

Source: Variety, People
