Movie News

Broken Lizard slaps the cuffs on a late Summer 2026 release date for Super Troopers 3

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Super TroopersSuper Troopers

Searchlight Pictures is flipping on its siren to warn moviegoers about another round of the Cat Game because Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers 3 officially rolls into theaters on August 7, 2026.

The newly announced release date for Super Troopers 3 places the film in direct competition with Will Gluck’s latest feature, One Night Only, a film that sounds oddly like The Purge, but for romantic encounters. In One Night Only, “two strangers, a man, and a woman, scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal in their society.” Also opening on August 7, 2026, is an untitled movie from New Line.

Who’s returning for Super Troopers 3?

Broken Lizard troupe member Jay Chandrasekhar will direct the sequel in addition to reprising his role as Thorny, with Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, who are back to play Farva, Mac, Foster, and Rabbit, respectively.

In addition to the core Broken Lizard crew, Brian Cox returns as Captain John O’Hagan, with Marisa Coughlan playing Ursula Hanson. Oscar winner Nat Faxon (Bad TeacherClub Dread, The Descendants) joins the threequel as Captain Todd Markowski, with Chace Crawford (The BoysGossip GirlReunion) playing Baker Buchanan, and Andrew Dismukes (The Second Best Hospital in the GalaxySaturday Night LiveCall Me Brother) as Coy Burns.

Searchlight and Chandrasekhar comments on Super Troopers returning

“Broken Lizard has been part of the Searchlight family for over two decades, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for another entry in the Super Troopers saga,” Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield said in August. Super Troopers has a way of making the absurd feel inevitable, and we can’t wait to bring audiences along on another adventure with these characters who leave a trail of joy and laughter, wherever their patrols may take them.”

Chandrasekhar added his voice to the hype, saying, “Broken Lizard is excited to help bring the theatrical comedy back. To America, we say, ‘It’s mustache-growing time!’”

In 2001, Super Troopers unleashed its signature brand of screwball comedy on unsuspecting audiences. The film is about five Vermont state troopers who are avid pranksters with a knack for screwing up. To save their jobs, they attempt to outdo the local police department by being the first to solve a crime. Super Troopers grossed $23.1 million at the global box office. Nearly two decades later, Broken Lizard returned with a sequel, Super Troopers 2, which found the group at the border between the U.S. and Canada. The 2018 sequel banked $31.6 million worldwide.

Are you excited about Super Troopers 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Super Troopers 3, poster

Tags:

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,854 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Super Troopers 3 News

See More

Latest Movie News

best sex comediesbest sex comedies

Movie News

Best Sex Comedies

Posted 2 hours ago
We're hoping that raunchy comedies will come back in style - and while we wait, we have put together a list of some of the best sex comedies
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Greenland: Migration
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 4 weeks ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?