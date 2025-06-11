The final trailer for James Gunn’s Superman takes flight as early tickets sell faster than a speeding bullet

Hopes for Superman‘s success are sky-high, as early ticket sales tracking shows audiences are primed and ready to fly alongside the Last Son of Krypton this July. On Wednesday, Fandango announced that Amazon Prime Early Access Screening for James Gunn’s Superman has become Fandango’s best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025, outselling all other movies’ general first-day ticket sales this year. Prime early access tickets are available exclusively through Fandango. Early screenings for Superman will screen in select theaters on July 8 at 7 pm local time—three days before the film’s nationwide release in theaters and IMAX on July 11. In addition to celebrating the impressive sales numbers, DC Studios unveiled the final trailer for Superman!

While early tickets sell faster than Clark can wolf down a stack of Ma Kent’s hotcakes before flying into danger, general tickets are now available for July 11 screenings. The film was voted one of the most anticipated summer movies per Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends & Insight Study of more than 5,000 moviegoers.

In DC Studios’s final Superman trailer, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor infiltrates Kal-El’s Fortress of Solitude as his seething hatred for the super-powered alien festers. In addition to witnessing the depths of Luthor’s hate, the new promo shows Superman (David Corenswet) coming to blows with Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), getting encouragement from Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), fighting a massive Kaiju in downtown Metropolis, and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) piloting an alien spacecraft. The action rarely lets up as DC and James Gunn pour everything into the trailer, making the movie look and feel like the “can’t miss” cinematic summer event.

Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11.