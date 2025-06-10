James Gunn confirms Superman will have a post-credit scene

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn confirmed that Superman will include a post-credits scene—now a staple of comic book movies. However, he noted that he’s learned from past missteps while at Marvel Studios.

“ I have a philosophy about post-credit scenes, ” Gunns said. “ It’s somewhat related to my own mistakes in my time with Marvel. ” The director explained that while these scenes can be exciting in the moment, they sometimes introduce storylines or characters that end up being tricky to follow through on in future films.

“ I did not like what I did in Guardians 2 where we set up Adam Warlock and we set up the Guardians of the Galaxy and we set up all this s— that I didn’t necessarily plan on, ” Gunn said. “ Well, I guess I kind of planned on fulfilling that [Adam Warlock] promise, but you want to be careful about that. The way a post-credits scene works is a punch to the face, like, ‘Oh my God! Look at this.’ At times when you’re using it just solely to set something up, sometimes you’re screwing yourself over. It was not easy to work Adam Warlock into Guardians 3. I loved working with Will, and I liked dealing with the character, but at the end of the day, was he kind of fitting a weird square peg into a round hole? A little bit, yeah. “

Gunn added that he doesn’t want to include any post-credit scene that sets up future events/characters “ unless it really, really works. ” So you probably shouldn’t expect many wild twists at the end of most DCU movies. However, Gunn said he “ love giving something back to the audience, so I will try to put something in the end credits for audiences to see, because I think it’s great. I love my crew, and I want you to stick around and see who the gaffers were. “

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.

What are you hoping to see in Superman‘s post-credit scene? Also, what have been some of your favourite and least favourite post-credit scenes in comic-book movies?