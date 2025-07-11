James Gunn considering TV spin-offs for Superman characters Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are launching a new cinematic universe with Superman , which Gunn has written and directed – and things are off to a strong start, as the movie already pulled in $21 million from its Thursday previews. Chapter One of the DC Universe, Gods and Monsters, officially got started with season 1 of the animated series Creature Commandos back in December, but Superman is the first film in the universe. Peacemaker season 2, which premieres in August, is also part of the DCU. Other upcoming entries include the film Supergirl, which reaches theatres in June of 2026, the film Clayface, which reaches theatres in September of 2026, and the HBO series Lanterns. Now, The Wall Street Journal has revealed that the universe could continue to expand with TV shows that center on characters who are introduced in Superman. Specifically, they mention that “a knowledgeable person” told them Gunn is considering TV spinoffs for characters like superhero Mister Terrific and reporter Jimmy Olsen.

Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) plays Mister Terrific in the film, while Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) takes on the role of Jimmy Olsen. There have been great responses to both actors and their characters in early reviews (JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray mentioned Mister Terrific as a scene stealer in his review, and in his second opinion review, Tyler Nichols said that Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen “steal nearly every scene they’re in.”), so it’s understandable that they might end up being the focus of spin-off shows.

Gathegi and Gisondo star in Superman alongside David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent / Superman; Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane; Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as the villainous Lex Luthor; Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent.

