Movie News

James Gunn considering TV spin-offs for Superman characters Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen

By
Posted 3 hours ago
James Gunn is said to be considering the idea of giving Superman characters Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen their own TV spin-offsJames Gunn is said to be considering the idea of giving Superman characters Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen their own TV spin-offs

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are launching a new cinematic universe with Superman, which Gunn has written and directed – and things are off to a strong start, as the movie already pulled in $21 million from its Thursday previews. Chapter One of the DC Universe, Gods and Monsters, officially got started with season 1 of the animated series Creature Commandos back in December, but Superman is the first film in the universe. Peacemaker season 2, which premieres in August, is also part of the DCU. Other upcoming entries include the film Supergirl, which reaches theatres in June of 2026, the film Clayface, which reaches theatres in September of 2026, and the HBO series Lanterns. Now, The Wall Street Journal has revealed that the universe could continue to expand with TV shows that center on characters who are introduced in Superman. Specifically, they mention that “a knowledgeable person” told them Gunn is considering TV spinoffs for characters like superhero Mister Terrific and reporter Jimmy Olsen.

Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) plays Mister Terrific in the film, while Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) takes on the role of Jimmy Olsen. There have been great responses to both actors and their characters in early reviews (JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray mentioned Mister Terrific as a scene stealer in his review, and in his second opinion review, Tyler Nichols said that Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen “steal nearly every scene they’re in.”), so it’s understandable that they might end up being the focus of spin-off shows.

Gathegi and Gisondo star in Superman alongside David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent / Superman; Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane; Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as the villainous Lex Luthor; Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent.

Would you like to see the Superman characters Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen get their own TV spin-offs? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: The Wall Street Journal
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,699 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Superman News

See More
superman

Movie News

What did you think of Superman?

Posted 1 hour ago
The start of a new era is here. The Gods and Monsters phase of the DCU jumpstarts with the most classic of heroes.
James Gunn, Superman

Movie Reviews

Superman Review (A Second Opinion)

Posted 4 hours ago
Superman sets up the DCU in an phenomenal way and David Corenswet completely embodies the title character with remarkable results.

Latest Movie News

supermansuperman

Movie News

What did you think of Superman?

Posted 1 hour ago
The start of a new era is here. The Gods and Monsters phase of the DCU jumpstarts with the most classic of heroes.
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!