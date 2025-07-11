Movie News

Superman flies up, up and away with $21 million in Thursday previews

By
Posted 4 hours ago
supermansuperman

People want to believe a man can fly again, as Superman is starting with an early lead against a speeding bullet in this week’s early showings. James Gunn’s Superman finally hits the big screens after a couple of years of production coverage on this site. The payoff didn’t land completely clean with our Chris Bumbray as his reaction was not as positive as he was hoping for. In his review, he says, “I’ll give him credit: he takes a big swing and delivers a radically different take on the character. But for me, the movie gets bogged down in spectacle and completely lacks the warmth, humanity, and emotional depth that Superman needs in order to resonate with modern viewers the way he once did for past generations.”

The rest of the movie-going audience is connecting much better with Superman as Rotten Tomatoes shows an audience score of 95%. Deadline is reporting that its sources have calculated the DCU film’s early Thursday box office totals have taken off with $21 million in previews. This total also includes the special Tuesday night Amazon Prime members screenings that already brought in $2.8 million. This early total is a record best for James Gunn, whose previous highest was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s early previews, which came in at $17.5 million and finished the weekend with $118.4 million.

Superman also opens with the biggest early Thursday total of the year. The records were formerly held by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which was $14.5 million, and Captain America: Brave New World, which brought in $12 million. For our predictions for this weekend’s box office, based on pre-sales and general interest, a $100 million debut is pretty much guaranteed at this point. The number that our Chris Bumbray settled on is about $100 – 110 million.

While our EIC didn’t glow about the film, we now have a second opinion with our Tyler Nichols enjoying the film much more and saying, “Despite being an alien, he’s presented more human and grounded than we’ve seen in years. It reminded me of my favorite story, All-Star Superman, and made me very excited for the future of the DCU. Superman doesn’t nail every aspect, but I’m not sure you could have asked for a better start.” You can check out his review HERE.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,690 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Superman News

See More
superman

Movie News

What did you think of Superman?

Posted 1 hour ago
The start of a new era is here. The Gods and Monsters phase of the DCU jumpstarts with the most classic of heroes.
James Gunn, Superman

Movie Reviews

Superman Review (A Second Opinion)

Posted 4 hours ago
Superman sets up the DCU in an phenomenal way and David Corenswet completely embodies the title character with remarkable results.

Latest Movie News

supermansuperman

Movie News

What did you think of Superman?

Posted 1 hour ago
The start of a new era is here. The Gods and Monsters phase of the DCU jumpstarts with the most classic of heroes.
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!