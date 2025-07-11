Superman flies up, up and away with $21 million in Thursday previews

People want to believe a man can fly again, as Superman is starting with an early lead against a speeding bullet in this week’s early showings. James Gunn’s Superman finally hits the big screens after a couple of years of production coverage on this site. The payoff didn’t land completely clean with our Chris Bumbray as his reaction was not as positive as he was hoping for. In his review, he says, “I’ll give him credit: he takes a big swing and delivers a radically different take on the character. But for me, the movie gets bogged down in spectacle and completely lacks the warmth, humanity, and emotional depth that Superman needs in order to resonate with modern viewers the way he once did for past generations.”

The rest of the movie-going audience is connecting much better with Superman as Rotten Tomatoes shows an audience score of 95%. Deadline is reporting that its sources have calculated the DCU film’s early Thursday box office totals have taken off with $21 million in previews. This total also includes the special Tuesday night Amazon Prime members screenings that already brought in $2.8 million. This early total is a record best for James Gunn, whose previous highest was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s early previews, which came in at $17.5 million and finished the weekend with $118.4 million.

Superman also opens with the biggest early Thursday total of the year. The records were formerly held by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which was $14.5 million, and Captain America: Brave New World, which brought in $12 million. For our predictions for this weekend’s box office, based on pre-sales and general interest, a $100 million debut is pretty much guaranteed at this point. The number that our Chris Bumbray settled on is about $100 – 110 million.