Horror film Talk to Me gets an immersive spin-off series on Meta headsets

We know for sure that Danny and Michael Philippou, the sibling directing duo behind the Australian horror film Talk to Me (read our review at THIS LINK, watch our interview with the directors in the embed above) are going to be making a sequel to that movie. The film not only racked up over $90 million at the global box office, it also earned praise from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson, Jordan Peele, George Miller, and Ari Aster… so it was no surprise when A24 announced they had given a greenlight to the a follow-up, titled Talk 2 Me . But two years have passed and there’s no sign of the sequel going into production any time soon. So, while we continue to wait, XRTV and Meta are working on an immersive spin-off XR series that will be made exclusively for Meta headsets.

I don’t have a Meta headset and don’t even know what an XR series is, so here’s the information on the project, straight from the press release they sent out: The chilling world of A24’s Talk to Me will soon enter the realm of immersive storytelling, with an XR series from XRTV and Meta. Shot entirely in 3D, the live-action series will also harness cutting edge mixed reality technology to map viewers’ environments and immerse them in the story. Described as “Euphoria with possession,” the series will span six half-hour immersive episodes about a group of young travelers chasing the ultimate party on a European island until they discover the Hand, a supernatural high deadlier than any drug.

Set within the Talk to Me universe, the series was conceived from a pitch by Darren Brandl (The Girl in the Woods) and Trent Atherton (The Wheel), with Atherton writing all six episodes. Craig William Macneill, whose body of work includes directing for Them, The Terror, Castle Rock, and Westworld, will direct all six episodes. Executive producers will be Darren Brandl and Jack Davis (for XRTV), Danny and Michael Philippou (for Racka Racka), Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton (for Causeway Films), Andreas Michael Wentz and Juan Antonio Cano Trujillo (for Sur Film), and Jeff Rich producing for Meta. XRTV, a newly launched venture from Darren Brandl and Jack Davis (co-founders of Crypt TV), will serve as a studio in association with Causeway Films and Racka Racka. XRTV is dedicated to producing immersive formats such as 3D, AR, VR, MR, and spherical screens, aiming to lead Hollywood’s shift toward what it calls “Spatial Cinema.”

Brandl provided the following statement: “ The promise of XR is this idea that we can now map the story into your own space so you feel like you’re inside it. It’s a big leap past the previous 3D and Immersive shows we’ve produced, because now, the canvas is your living room. Its superpower is presence: that awe of being transported, the unsettling feeling that a demon is with you – in your room. Talk to Me is the perfect immersive IP because it’s about young adults who seek the Hand, to experience the euphoria of possession but end up tormented by breaking through to the spirit world. It made possession fun, and the scares unforgettable. Maybe we’re crazy, but we’re betting you’re going to want to feel possessed too, and with Meta’s new technology, we think for the first time you’ll believe it! ” Jennings and Ceyton added, “ This ground breaking technology is opening up new frontiers and we are delighted to be working with world leaders Meta and XRTV. The concept of Talk to Me is perfectly suited to the exciting possibilities of new kinds of immersive storytelling and we can’t wait to see the results. “

Well, this is something I will probably never see, but I hope the folks with Meta headsets will enjoy it.

