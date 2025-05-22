Talk 2 Me: Philippou brothers have two scripts to choose from for the Talk to Me sequel

We know for sure that Danny and Michael Philippou, the sibling directing duo behind the Australian horror film Talk to Me (read our review at THIS LINK, watch our interview with the directors in the embed above) are going to be making a sequel to that movie. The film not only racked up over $90 million at the global box office, it also earned praise from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson, Jordan Peele, George Miller, and Ari Aster… so it was no surprise when A24 announced they had given a greenlight to the a follow-up, titled Talk 2 Me . But two years have passed and there’s no sign of the sequel going into production any time soon, as the Philippous have been busy with a different horror project, Bring Her Back (which reaches theatres on May 30th). Now, the directors have revealed that they actually have two different Talk 2 Me scripts to choose between – but they’re not sure it’s going to be their next movie.

Talk to Me marked the feature directorial debut of the Philippou brothers, who have a following of almost 7 million subscribers on their YouTube channel RackaRacka. The film has the following synopsis: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Danny Philippou wrote the screenplay for Talk to Me with Bill Hinzman, who just happens to share a name with the late actor who played the Cemetery Ghoul in George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead and later made his own zombie movie with FleshEater. Danny Philippou and this non-ghoulish Hinzman have been working on the scripts for Talk 2 Me, and the Philippou brothers will be directing the sequel together.

Speaking with our friends at Bloody Disgusting, the Philippous said, “ We have two versions of the script for Talk to Me 2 that are focusing on two different sets of characters that are in two different places. (We’re) equally excited about both. There’s one scene in one of them that (we) think will be one of the best things (we) ever shoot. It’s so horrific. ” The brothers are already trying to figure out how they’re going to be able to shoot this horrific moment practically. “ So those conversations are happening, but it’s about stepping away from the world and then coming back into it super reinvigorated. So that’s why we didn’t do that next. ” And it still might not be next, because Danny Philippou is “ writing another horror movie at the moment, which I adore so much. And it feels like it’s huge. So there’s that. And then I think would be Talk to Me 2. “

Do you hope the Philippous will get around to making Talk 2 Me soon? What do you think of having two different scripts to choose from?