A turf war and a war within erupts in the new trailer for HBO’s Task

A new trailer has been released for Task, an upcoming crime series from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby. The new show stars Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things, Mickey 17, The Avengers) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark, A Man in Full, Banshee), with Ruffalo playing an FBI agent, saddled with an inexperienced crew, hoping to end a string of violent robberies in the suburbs of Philadelphia. But the battle doesn’t stay on the streets alone.

Pelphrey leads the gang of criminals trying to make ends meet in a world where the odds are against them, and the promise of always putting a hot meal on the family table remains in flux. The new Task trailer paints a grim picture of living with a thankless job and a dysfunctional family, and it seems like resorting to theft is seemingly better than legitimate options to get ahead. Here, we get a more in-depth look at why Pelphrey’s character is resorting to desperate measures. The seven-episode series is scheduled to premiere on September 7 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton join Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey as primary cast members. Mireille Enos has a recurring role.

Task comes to HBO courtesy of an original idea by Brad Ingelsby, who is the writer and showrunner of the series. He executive produces with directors Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Mark Roybal, and Paul Lee for Wiip, Ruffalo, David Crockett, and Ron Schmidt. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches of Public Record are co-executives.

Previously, Ingelsby stunned audiences with Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Evan Peters, Angourie Rice, Jean Smart, and Cailee Spaeny. Set in the fictional suburb of Easttown, Philadelphia, Mare of Easttown focuses on police detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan as she investigates the recent murder of a teenage mother while trying to keep her own life from falling apart. When Mare of Easttown hit HBO in 2021, the limited series reached Severance levels of buzz. And with HBO’s track record, this one looks like it’ll hit hard with audiences as well.