The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game will be adding a new killer, a new victim, and The Mill map

I’ve only played a few video games over the last twenty years, primarily Halo online multiplayer and the recent Friday the 13th game that was hindered by lawsuits… and gaming sure is different these days than it was in my time, when a game was released in its complete form and then you just played the hell out of it. Now, if a game doesn’t get very frequent updates, players will abandon it very quickly. For example, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game from Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham was just released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One back on August 18th, and even though it was updated a new map and a couple new characters at the end of November, I’ve already seen gamers complaining that it’s getting stale and will be pronounced dead if there isn’t another update soon. Thankfully, Gun Interactive went live on Twitch today to confirm that there will be a new update somewhere around February 6th, and they’re adding in a new killer character, a new victim character, and a new map called The Mill.

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting report that the following content will be added to the game throughout the next 90 days: – New Execution Packs with “turned up” brutality. – New Weapon Skins for the family members. – New Cosmetics for family & victims. – New Victim. – New Family Member. – Museum Mode to explore the family house. FREE – “Shirtless Johnny” Outfit. FREE – “Bride Sissy” Outfit. FREE – New Map: The Mill. FREE

An image of the The Mill map can be seen at the bottom of this article, and it brings to mind a location from the 2003 Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.

Matches of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game pit 4 victim characters against 3 killer characters. The story of the game has the following set-up: When Maria Flores went missing, and local law enforcement seemed to stall out in their search, her younger sister Ana teamed up with some of Maria’s friends from college to pick up the trail. The game takes place before the events of director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE).

Kane Hodder (who also worked on Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) did the motion-capture performance for Leatherface in the game, as well as the Grandpa character. Other motion-capture performers include Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs) as The Hitch-hiker; Troy Burgess (Swedish Dicks) as The Cook; Kristina Klebe (Don’t Kill It) as new killer character Sissy; and Dove Meir (Dig) as new killer character Johnny. Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween) did the mo-cap for all of the female victim characters while Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) did the mo-cap for all of the male victim characters. Although Whalen did the mo-cap for the Hitch-hiker, Edwin Neal, who played the character in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, provided his voice for the game. Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) provided the voice of Johnny, and Michael Johnston of Teen Wolf did the same for Danny. BAFTA winner Cissy Jones did the mo-cap and vocal performance for Nancy. You can find out more about the killer characters at THIS LINK and the victim characters HERE. To learn more about the voice cast, head over HERE.

Have you been playing the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, and are you glad to hear there’s a content update on the way? Let us know by leaving a comment below, but first, take a look at this image of The Mill: