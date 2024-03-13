The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game adds new map The Mill later this month

A map called The Mill is being added to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game later this month, and a new promo gives a closer look

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game from Gun Interactive was just released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One back on August 18th, and the developers have been keeping a steady flow of updates coming ever since. A while back, we heard a new killer character, a new victim character (with the voice and likeness of genre icon Barbara Crampton!), and a new map called The Mill (which brings to mind a location from the 2003 Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake) would be added to the game soon – and now we know exactly when The Mill will be available for players to enjoy: March 28th!

The date announcement was made on X, where it was revealed that The Mill will allow players to “scramble up multiple floors, traverse through a Ghost Town, or sneak around a dry river bed.”

Enjoy a closer look at The Mill where players will be able to scramble up multiple floors, traverse through a Ghost Town, or sneak around a dry river bed.



Matches of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game pit 4 victim characters against 3 killer characters. The story of the game has the following set-up: When Maria Flores went missing, and local law enforcement seemed to stall out in their search, her younger sister Ana teamed up with some of Maria’s friends from college to pick up the trail. The game takes place before the events of director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE).

Kane Hodder (who also worked on Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) did the motion-capture performance for Leatherface in the game, as well as the Grandpa character. Other motion-capture performers include Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs) as The Hitch-hiker; Troy Burgess (Swedish Dicks) as The Cook; Kristina Klebe (Don’t Kill It) as new killer character Sissy; and Dove Meir (Dig) as new killer character Johnny. Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween) did the mo-cap for all of the female victim characters while Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) did the mo-cap for all of the male victim characters. Although Whalen did the mo-cap for the Hitch-hiker, Edwin Neal, who played the character in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, provided his voice for the game. Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) provided the voice of Johnny, and Michael Johnston of Teen Wolf did the same for Danny. BAFTA winner Cissy Jones did the mo-cap and vocal performance for Nancy. You can find out more about the killer characters at THIS LINK and the victim characters HERE. To learn more about the voice cast, head over HERE.

Have you been playing the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, and are you looking forward to the addition of The Mill map? Let us know by leaving a comment below.