Pinball M adding a pinball game inspired by Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Back in December, the folks at Spooky Pinball announced that they were making a very limited edition pinball machine inspired by Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. If you (like me) weren’t able to get one of those 888 machines, well, at least that wasn’t our only chance to play a Chainsaw pinball game. A while back, Zen Studios brought a horror-themed pinball game called Pinball M to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pinball M includes pinball games inspired by the likes of John Carpenter’s The Thing, the Chucky franchise, Dead by Daylight, Duke Nukem, and Zen Studios’ Lovecraft-inspired Wrath of the Elder Gods Director’s Cut – and on June 6th, it will be adding a pinball game inspired by the 2022 film Texas Chainsaw Massacre !

Directed by David Blue Garcia from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin (based on a story by producers Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues), the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre has the following official synopsis: After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

Games Press reports that the Pinball M Texas Chainsaw Massacre will allow you to play as Leatherface and terrorize new arrivals who dare come into your town. Following the harrowing events of the hit 2022 film, you can rev the chainsaw and have a bloodbath on the bus, or sneak up on your unsuspecting victims by shooting the correct targets. Maim and massacre all survivors and reach the Wizard Mode – let no one escape! Aim your shots and use all your skills to take out your victims in one of the most brutal pinball tables ever created.

Mel Kirk, COO of Zen Studios, provided the following statement: “ The brutal and unnerving legacy of Leatherface comes to life once again in pinball form. Designer Zoltan Vari did not hold back at all. Players can expect a brutal, bloody, and maniacal table worthy of joining Pinball M. “

A few months ago, we also heard a rumor that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is getting a sequel called Texas Chainsaw Legacy.

Here’s a trailer for the game: