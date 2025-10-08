Turtle Power returns in this sneak peek for a new short titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2: Lost in New Jersey

Before the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes to theaters on September 17, 2027, the Fab Four will return for an animated short titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2: Lost in New Jersey, to be shown ahead of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Search for SquarePants, beginning on December 18, 2025.

Earlier today, Paramount Pictures unleashed a sneak peek at the all-new short, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2: Lost in New Jersey, online. The preview shows the four turtles – Leonardo, Dontello, Raphael, and Michelangelo – wandering the streets of the Big Apple in their civilian clothes, while searching for a holiday gift for Master Splinter. While weaving through traffic, the brothers contemplate their gift-giving options before coming face-to-face with a televised promotion for Tubular Tortoise Karate Warriors. Left with no other choice but to travel to Newark, New Jersey (Ew), where the Authentic Imitations Toy Company operates, the turtles decide to bring pain for the holiday. With cheer, of course!

Kent Seki directs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2: Lost in New Jersey from a script written by Andrew Joustra. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Beck Bennett,

Zach Woods will lead the cast, with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Jeff Rowe, and Ramsay McBean serving as producers, and Josh Fagen as executive producer.

I think it’s a smart move to bring this iteration of TMNT back ahead of the sequel’s release in late 2027. People have short memories, and sadly, it won’t take long for people to forget how awesome Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem turned out to be. It’s the best Turtles film since the first one, though I will hear arguments for why Secret of the Ooze deserves the second slot. Releasing the short ahead of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Search for SquarePants gives the turtles prime real estate to get reacquainted with their target audience, but forcing them to make the trek to Jersey? What cruelty! I know they could simply travel underground, but I’d love a scene of the brothers navigating the Jersey Turnpike, or commenting on the smells coming from the Garden State.

