Will Tenacious D return? Kyle Gass & Jack Black hash things out

Two years ago, Kyle Gass sparked political outrage during a Tenacious D concert in Australia when he made a joke about the attempted assassination of United States President Donald Trump. The remainder of the tour was quickly cancelled, and Gass issued an apology, but the damage was done; Jack Black soon announced that all future creative plans were on hold. Now, it appears that Tenacious D will finally return.

Kyle Gass and Jack Black Are All Good

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Gass reflected on the events and the status of his relationship with Black. “ Jack and I are all good. At the end of the day, we’re friends, ” he said. “ I’ve known Jack since he was 18, and it’s been such a long marriage, really. You go up and down, and we’ve always taken long breaks. He’s had a lot of stuff to do, and I’ve got my other projects. So it doesn’t even feel that different now .”

Gass added, “ We hashed it out. And it was hard. It is like a marriage. You go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner. We will serve no D-wine before it’s D-time — but we will be back. We will return… We’re gonna come back — it’s gonna be bigger than Oasis! “

Did Black Throw Gass Under the Bus?

After the unfortunate comment, Black issued a statement that appeared to distance himself from his friend. “ I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday, ” he said. “ I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. “

Some criticized Black for what they viewed as throwing his friend under the bus, but Gass understands that Black “ was doing what he felt he had to do. We’re separate people, always, and we’re on different career paths. I totally understood what he needed to protect. I didn’t begrudge him any of that. “

Technically, Tenacious D has already reunited, just not on a grand scale. They contributed a cover of REO Speedwagon’s “Keep On Loving You” for the compilation album Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, and also released a concert DVD, The Complete Master Works 3.