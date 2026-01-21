Will Tenacious D return? Kyle Gass & Jack Black hash things out

Two years ago, Kyle Gass sparked political outrage during a Tenacious D concert in Australia when he made a joke about the attempted assassination of United States President Donald Trump. The remainder of the tour was quickly cancelled, and Gass issued an apology, but the damage was done; Jack Black soon announced that all future creative plans were on hold. Now, it appears that Tenacious D will finally return.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black Are All Good
During an interview with Rolling Stone, Gass reflected on the events and the status of his relationship with Black. “Jack and I are all good. At the end of the day, we’re friends,” he said. “I’ve known Jack since he was 18, and it’s been such a long marriage, really. You go up and down, and we’ve always taken long breaks. He’s had a lot of stuff to do, and I’ve got my other projects. So it doesn’t even feel that different now.”
Gass added, “We hashed it out. And it was hard. It is like a marriage. You go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner. We will serve no D-wine before it’s D-time — but we will be back. We will return… We’re gonna come back — it’s gonna be bigger than Oasis!“
Did Black Throw Gass Under the Bus?
After the unfortunate comment, Black issued a statement that appeared to distance himself from his friend. “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” he said. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.“
Some criticized Black for what they viewed as throwing his friend under the bus, but Gass understands that Black “was doing what he felt he had to do. We’re separate people, always, and we’re on different career paths. I totally understood what he needed to protect. I didn’t begrudge him any of that.“
Technically, Tenacious D has already reunited, just not on a grand scale. They contributed a cover of REO Speedwagon’s “Keep On Loving You” for the compilation album Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, and also released a concert DVD, The Complete Master Works 3.
