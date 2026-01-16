Tesseract: Glen Powell in talks to star in Sam Esmail’s sci-fi movie

Glen Powell, who seems to be everywhere, is adding yet another project to his slate, as he’s in negotiations to star in Tesseract, a sci-fi thriller from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The project is set up at Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists.

What Do We Know About Tesseract?

A whole lot of nothing, that’s what. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s said that two other lead roles, both women, are yet to be cast. Esmail will write, direct, and produce through his banner, Esmail Corp.

According to sources, the project is eyeing a summer shoot in London and Hungary.

What Have Sam Esmail and Glen Powell Been Up To?

Esmail most recently directed Leave the World Behind, an apocalyptic psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, and Kevin Bacon. The story, based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, follows a family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home that takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door.

He’s currently in post-production on Panic Carefully, which stars Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Olsen, Eddie Redmayne, and Joe Alwyn. Again, plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s been described as a paranoid thriller involving the hunt for a cyber-terrorist.

As for Powell, he’s been a busy boy. He recently starred in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man (now streaming on Paramount+) and has a handful of other projects coming up. First up is How to Make a Killing, a dark comedy in which he plays a man who was disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family. He goes to extreme lengths to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.

He’s also starring alongside Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels) in J.J. Abrams’ new movie, which is reportedly titled The Great Beyond. The film reportedly deals with “ an author of popular fantasy novels who reveals that the mythical world he’s known for creating is actually real, sending the lead character (Powell) on a quest. ” Powell is also in the middle of shooting the second season of Chad Powers. Like I said, busy boy.